KY Powerball jackpot winner charged after allegedly kicking Florida deputy in face

(LEX 18) — 50-year-old Kentucky Powerball jackpot winner James Farthing has been charged with battery on a law enforcement officer after he allegedly kicked a Florida police officer in the face during a bar fight, according to arrest affidavits.

According to the affidavits, Farthing and his girlfriend, 42-year-old Jacqueline Fightmaster, were both arrested on Tuesday after the reported fight at TradeWinds Resort at St. Pete Beach, just days after Farthing won the jackpot at a Clark's Pump N Shop in Georgetown.

An arrest affidavit states that around 11 p.m., during an argument, Farthing allegedly punched a hotel guest in the face and then kicked the Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy in the face during the fight.

The deputy was reported to have swelling and redness on the right side of his face under his eye, according to the affidavit. The affidavit also says that after kicking the deputy in the face Farthing attempted to flee the scene, but was unsuccessful at doing so.

According to the affidavit in addition to being charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony, Farthing was also charged with a "pair of misdemeanors." The article also says that his girlfriend was charged with public intoxication, as documents allege that she was "very intoxicated and was yelling, screaming and making incoherent statements." An affidavit also reports that police documents reveal that Fightmaster allegedly wanted to fight with other customers at the bar.

Documents show that Farthing is still in jail, and he is being held without bond on a parole violation out of Kentucky.

