KY ranks among states with lowest kindergarten vaccine rates as measles cases hit 35-year high

PARIS, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky ranks among the states with the lowest kindergarten vaccination rates in the country, according to the CDC's School VaxView survey, as measles cases across the U.S. reach their highest number in 35 years.

Last school year, 86% of Kentucky kindergartners had all of their vaccines, compared to 91% nationwide. The state ranks fifth lowest in the nation for vaccine rates.

Dr. Patty Swiney of DirectCare Family Health in Bourbon County said educating patients about common misconceptions regarding vaccines is one of her biggest goals when they walk through her door.

"I can't force or mandate you to get your vaccines," Swiney said.

But Swiney said her focus is on providing accurate information. That means steering patients away from unreliable sources.

"Something you've heard on the internet, I do have a problem with Doctor Google a lot of times," she said.

The CDC reported last week that measles cases in the U.S. are at their highest number in 35 years, amid a decades-long decline in childhood vaccination rates. Swiney said the stakes are significant.

"One in one thousand kids with measles will die so it's really critical that we get that herd immunity up," Swiney said.

She hopes to bring clarity to families with immunization questions as back-to-school season approaches as well as National Immunization Awareness Month, which begins in August.

Drew Amman is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Drew at drew.amman@wlex.tv