KY Red Cross volunteer flies to CA to help Palisades wildfire victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As we learn more about the Palisades fire that continues to burn its way across Los Angeles County, one Kentucky American Red Cross volunteer has landed in the Golden State to help those in need.

LEX 18's Kayleigh Randle caught up with John Sternberg, an American Red Cross volunteer, before his 6 a.m. flight Monday morning to understand why it was important for him to offer his help.

The first flames were spotted in the Pacific Palisades are of Los Angeles County on Jan. 1. Since then, they have grown uncontrollably charring everything in it's path.

In almost two weeks, five fires have ravaged communities burning more than 30,000 acres combined. Only 14% of the fire is reportedly contained.

Sternberg has worked on cleanup efforts for several natural disasters since 2021. His first big natural disaster was the Western Kentucky tornado that ripped through towns in Dec. 2021.

"I've been to Puerto Rico with hurricane Fiona and down in Fort Meyers, Florida with hurricane Ian. I've been to California before with the floods and I've been to Texas with some of the tornadoes," explained Sternberg. "I will help out with the fires when people are displaced from their homes. We'll go out and get them immediate assistance. This is just an extension of that to when you see something like this happen you want to be able to help."

Sternberg made this heroic decision four days ago. He said it was no question; he knew he needed to help those who have lost everything.

"From what I've seen, towns are gone. Neighborhoods are gone and it's not just hitting any one particular type of people. It's hitting the movie stars that are sitting up there; it's hitting the regular people. So it's just devastating and the number of fatalities has continued to rise," said Sternberg.

He said the Red Cross need is year-round. Volunteers are always encouraged to sign up and help.

If you'd like to be a helping hand, you can do so through monetary donations or volunteering to be the hands that pick up the damage left behind.

