KY Rep. files bill to eliminate DEI practices on campuses of KY public universities

(LEX 18) — A republican house representative has filed a bill to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion practices on the campuses of Kentucky's public universities.

Representative Jennifer Decker filed House Bill Four on Wednesday. It would prohibit the spending of any money on DEI initiatives.

It would also require Kentucky's public universities to close DEI offices and eliminate those positions by June of 2025.

The University of Kentucky has already shuttered its office. Last year, in a campus-wide letter, President Eli Capilouto revealed the Office of Institutional Diversity was shutting its doors.

The letter also stated that diversity training and diversity statements for staff and faculty would no longer be required.