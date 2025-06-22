KY Rep. Hal Rogers reacts to US strike on Iran

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Congressman Hal Rogers posted a statement on X on Sunday reacting to the recent strike by the United States on Iran's nuclear sites.

Rep. Rogers said, "President Trump’s bold military action has eliminated the growing nuclear threat from Iran, after decades of diplomatic attempts from previous administrations have failed. Disarming a nation that aggressively chants “Death to America” from developing a nuclear weapon to annihilate us, is a victory for America and all our allies. I salute our brave military heroes who strategically and successfully accomplished this historic mission. @POTUS"