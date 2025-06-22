Watch Now
KY Rep. Hal Rogers reacts to US strike on Iran

Harold Rogers
Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., speaks as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appears before a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on budget on Capitol Hill, March 27, 2019, in Washington. Rogers apologized for using an expletive when Rep. Joyce Beatty asked him to put his mask on while in the Capitol. The Ohio Democrat says Rogers told her to “kiss his ass” during an altercation on the way to vote Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Beatty says Rogers, who has served in Congress since 1981, poked her in her back before using the expletive. Rogers says in a statement that he met with Beatty to apologize and that his words “were not acceptable.” (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Harold Rogers
(LEX 18) — Kentucky Congressman Hal Rogers posted a statement on X on Sunday reacting to the recent strike by the United States on Iran's nuclear sites.

Rep. Rogers said, "President Trump’s bold military action has eliminated the growing nuclear threat from Iran, after decades of diplomatic attempts from previous administrations have failed. Disarming a nation that aggressively chants “Death to America” from developing a nuclear weapon to annihilate us, is a victory for America and all our allies. I salute our brave military heroes who strategically and successfully accomplished this historic mission. @POTUS"

