KY Rep. Savannah Maddox files House Bill 518 to allow circuit clerks to issue driver's licenses

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Representative Savannah Maddox filed House Bill 518, which would allow circuit clerks to issue driver's issues.

According to a release, "The Transportation Cabinet would be required to purchase and install all equipment and hardware necessary for each circuit clerk to begin performing driver licensing services."

Further, it states that "the circuit clerk would retain 25% from the portion of the fees directed to the license fund for each document request processed."

If HB 518 passes, it will become effective on July 1, 2026, according to a release.

For more information or to keep track of HB 518, click here.