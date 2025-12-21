KY retailers see super surge in 'Super Saturday' holiday shopping

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — The weekend before Christmas has become the busiest shopping period of the year, with Kentucky retail experts dubbing December 20 as "Super Saturday" — a crucial make-or-break moment for local businesses.

"It's kind of the last big day before the holidays to shop," said Steve McClain with the Kentucky Retail Federation.

For many local retailers, this weekend represents more than just busy cash registers. McClain emphasized the critical nature of this shopping period for small businesses across the state.

"Local businesses that are on a lot of our main streets. This is kind of their make-or-break period for whether or not they can stay open next year or not," McClain said.

Despite economic pressures, McClain has observed shoppers adopting smarter spending strategies while still participating in the holiday rush. Consumers are becoming more strategic with their purchases, spreading out their shopping and keeping a close eye on sales opportunities.

"They are spreading out their purchases. They're being very budget conscious, so they know okay, we've got this coming up or we've got a birthday coming up," McClain said.

The numbers support the significance of this shopping weekend. McClain noted that almost 159 million people are estimated to be shopping nationally this weekend alone.

The International Retail Federation predicts an unprecedented milestone for holiday spending this year, with shoppers expected to spend more than $1 trillion during the holiday period.

"That's gifts, food, decorations, the whole thing, but that's the first time it's gone over that number," McClain said.

For shoppers looking to make the most of their Super Saturday experience, McClain offered practical advice for navigating the busy retail landscape.

"Definitely do your homework before you go out. Look at what, you know, make a list. Look at what you know you've got to look. Maybe do some comparison shopping. See who may have the best price on what it is you're looking for," McClain said.

