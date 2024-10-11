KY Secretary of State encourages early voting

(LEX 18) — When it comes to the upcoming election, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams has one concern.

“Honestly, it’s people not voting early and having 2 million people show up on the last day because they procrastinated," said Adams.

"We’re going to have a lot of voters in this election, just like we did in 2020," he added.

That's why Adams is encouraging people to vote early.

"Skip the lines and vote the Thursday, Friday, or Saturday before election day," Adams said. "Voting early is just like voting on election day, except the lines will be shorter.”

On Monday, he launched a $250,000 statewide advertising campaign to promote early voting.

"I dug into my own budget - a quarter million dollars - and put that on paid media like television ads, encouraging people to use the early voting days," Adams said.

If we don’t use them, we’re going to lose them," he added. "There’s always an effort here in the legislature to take away voting days.”