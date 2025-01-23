KY Secretary of State partnering with businesses to combat human trafficking

(LEX 18) — Kentucky's Secretary of State is partnering with different businesses across the Commonwealth to combat human trafficking, which is a growing problem in Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police Crime Report shows a 40% increase in human trafficking from 2022 to 2023.

So, on Thursday, Secretary of State Michael Adams announced the launch of Kentucky Businesses Against Trafficking, a new initiative to raise awareness of human trafficking among the business community.

Why the business community? That's where you find people.

"We're looking especially for any sort of business that has public accommodations," Adams explained. "What is a place where people go in and out of? They're all sorts of businesses - hospitality, convenience stores, right? What are places where people might walk in to get a coke or something and then see the sign."

“Human trafficking is a form of modern slavery, and we must do all we can to put an end to it in Kentucky,” said Adams.

The new program provides training materials and videos to participating businesses, equipping their employees with the tools to help spot and report human trafficking in Kentucky. It gives people the tools to make a difference.

"People are aware this exists. They see things in the news, but they don't know how to help," said Adams. "That's probably the biggest problem we have in society today. People feel bad about all sorts of problems they see - animal welfare, domestic abuse, you name it - and they feel so powerless. What do we do? We know it's happening but how do we spot it? And what do we do about it?"

The Secretary of State’s Office will also coordinate free trainings through partnerships with the Refuge for Women and People Against Trafficking Humans (PATH) Coalition of Kentucky for businesses to teach employees about human trafficking and how they can spot and report it.

“So often the problem of Human Trafficking seems so big and overwhelming most people in the community don’t know how spot, help or get involved in a solution. We are thankful for a community of people collectively offering their time and talents to let people know they are not for sale and there is hope for those who have been purchased,” said Deanna Lynn, Executive Director of the Refuge for Women. “With the top two traffickers being familial or familiar, this problem is closer to our circles than most are aware. This effort is a chance to not just be aware but help bring people to help and a home.”

The United States Department of State estimates there are 27.6 million victims of trafficking worldwide at any given time. In Kentucky, The National Human Trafficking Reporting Hotline has identified 2,499 individual victims since 2007.

Interested businesses can apply to participate in the free program here.