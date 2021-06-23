KY Summer Reading Program allows chance to win $1000

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four Kentucky children will win $1,000 to put toward a college savings account by participating in a summer reading program at their local public library.

The Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives, the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority, and KY Saves 529 are launching the Go Wild! College Savings Summer Reading Sweepstakes across the state.

After signing up children for the summer reading program at their local public library, parents, grandparents, or guardians can enter each child for the sweepstakes by filling out an entry form. Click here to find the entry form.

The sweepstakes runs through August 13, 2021, and will award four $1,000 college savings accounts to Kentucky children 18 or younger. In addition, each winner's public library will receive $500 for future reading programs.

Click here to see the official rules and prize details.