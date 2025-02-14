KY suspends certain restrictions for commercial vehicles aiding flood relief efforts

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Transportation Secretary signed an order to suspend certain restrictions, such as maximum driving times and weigh stations on commercial vehicles that will be involved in relief efforts after expected flooding, according to a release on Friday.

The order applies to commercial carriers that will be engaged in debris removal, power restoration, and supplying gas, propane, and diesel to areas affected by forecasted heavy rain and flooding, the release says.

The order is effective as of Friday and will remain in effect for 14 days. Drivers must have a copy of the order in the truck cab if they are operating under the authority of the official order, the release states.

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said, "Every second counts in an emergency, and this official order gives us the ability to provide for those in need without delay.”

The order, Official Order No. 113925, can be viewed here.