KY toddler with brain tumor gets monster truck birthday party after devastating diagnosis

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky toddler will celebrate his third birthday this Saturday with a special party featuring monster trucks, fire trucks and first responders after receiving a devastating diagnosis just days ago.

Bowen's parents first noticed one of his eyes drifting inward and thought he might need glasses. But a swollen optic nerve led to a CT scan and an urgent trip to UK Hospital, where doctors delivered heartbreaking news.

"Cierra was alone at the hospital room. Ryan had stepped out for a minute because they thought it was going to be a while and was given the news, sitting there as a young mother with her precious baby boy that he had DIPG, which is a non-operable, terminal brain tumor," said Natasha Brown, a family friend.

DIPG affects only about 300 children each year, most between ages 5 and 10. Bowen will turn 3 on Saturday.

"He is just a little angel baby that just, I wanna see grow up. I want to see him have many, many, many birthdays," said Clara Skipper, another family friend.

Doctors placed a shunt to relieve pressure on Bowen's brain. Radiation is the only known treatment to try and slow the tumor's growth.

"You can't have, do any type of surgery on it, because it, they would have to remove the brain stem and you can't live without your brain stem," Brown said.

Despite the diagnosis, Bowen continues acting like any typical 3-year-old.

"He was just playing with his cars and talking and eating grapes and not whining and eating his Chick fil A," Skipper said.

The birthday party will be held Sunday in Stanford, featuring monster trucks, fire trucks, tow trucks and rides from first responders for the young farm boy.

"Our prayers are that he has many, many, many more years to celebrate, but it's his 3rd birthday tomorrow, and we want to make it the best, the best thing for him," Brown said.

"He's polite. He'll give you kisses. He talks and has this cute little personality, and then, you know, everything, everything's perfect until two days ago," Skipper said.

If you would like to donate, you can venmo Cierra at @cierrapenn. If you want to donate a gift for Bowen's birthday, you can drop it off at Atomic Gym and Supplements in Stanford or the Stanford Drive-In Center from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Bowen's third birthday celebration will be held at Stanford Drive-In Center from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday, and will continue afterwards at Lincoln County High School.