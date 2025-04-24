KY Transportation Cabinet issues warning on scam texts involving unpaid tolls

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued a warning regarding fraudulent texts that impersonate tolling agencies and feature a "suspicious" link similar to the KYTC licensing website address.

A release from the KYTC says that if you receive one of these texts, do not click the link. The KYTC says that it will not send text messages to collect tolls, and they are taking the appropriate steps to have the fraudulent websites taken down.

The KYTC states that the scam texts claim customers have unpaid tolls and that fees will be incurred if payment is not made immediately. The cabinet provided an example test message.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet

According to the release, if you have received one of these texts and you did provide any personal information, you should immediately contact your bank. The scam texts can also be reported to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center by clicking here.

The texts can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission by clicking here.

Visit the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General website to follow their guidance regarding potential identity theft if you have any concerns.

The release adds that the text messages can also be forwarded to 7726 (SPAM) to alert your mobile provider.