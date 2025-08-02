KY woman arrested at Disney World after security finds suspected drugs, court documents reveal

(LEX 18) — A Laurel County woman was arrested at Disney World's Magic Kingdom after security personnel discovered suspected methamphetamine in her possession.

Court documents show that 37-year-old Brandi Asher was arrested while going through the security line when officers found a metal tin containing what they believed to be methamphetamine.

Officers say Asher told them she had received the drugs from someone at her hotel and thought she had left them in her room.

In June, Asher pleaded not guilty to a third-degree felony charge.