KYFW Police looking for information surrounding death of 19-year-old Marly Kinney

GRAYSON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The investigation into the death of 19-year-old Marly Kinney on Grayson Lake remains underway, and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources' Law Enforcement is now asking anyone with information to come forward.

Kinney was reported missing on June 24 after she did not return with her friends on a pontoon boat they rented from Grayson Lake Marina in Carter County. Her body was recovered from Grayson Lake on June 28 after a five-day search.

“Additional details cannot be released at this time as doing so could compromise the integrity of the investigation," said Col. Jeremy McQueary, director of KYFW's Law Enforcement Division, in a release Friday. “We understand the community's interest in this case and are committed to providing updates if it is appropriate to do so."

Investigators are working with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office in Carter County to identify and evaluate new evidence while pursuing all relevant leads.

Anyone with information related to the investigation, or who has not yet spoken with investigators, is encouraged to contact KYFW Law Enforcement via Kentucky State Police Post 14 at 606-928-6451.

