KY's Republican candidates for US Senate clash, tout Trump support during first debate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three Republican candidates vying for Kentucky's U.S. Senate seat faced off in Louisville in their first statewide debate on Monday night, spending much of the night trading attacks and repeating talking points from their political ads rather than detailing plans to help Kentuckians.

Congressman Andy Barr, former Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and Lexington-based entrepreneur Nate Morris took center stage as moderators pressed the candidates on a range of topics, including immigration reform.

"Andy Barr has a nickname in Washington," Morris said. "They call him Amnesty Andy for a reason. He's never met an illegal immigrant that he doesn't want to bring into our country and take the job for an American worker."

Barr pushed back, defending his record on immigration enforcement.

"There was a reason why there was a federal presence in Minneapolis because illegal immigrants were ripping off the American taxpayer, and these liberals were getting in the way and creating danger for everybody. I have tripled ICE funding," Barr said.

Despite their differences, all three candidates found common ground in their support for President Trump.

"President Trump is about decisive action on behalf of the American people to ensure our national security," Cameron said.

Morris echoed the sentiment: "He has been so surgical, so tactical, in the way that he's gone after all these foreign governments.

Barr leaned into his political experience, having represented Kentucky's 6th Congressional District since 2013.

"I have voted over and over and over again, whether it's in the military, government institutions, fighting DEI programs that discriminate against Americans based on immutable characteristics, that's wrong," Barr said.

Cameron, a University of Louisville alumnus, centered his campaign on faith and family while asking Kentuckians for a second chance after losing the governor's race to Andy Beshear.

"We don't need a country built on DEI. We need a country that is built on MEI: merit, excellence, and intelligence. The United States Senate is designed to create conditions in Washington that make people the ability to thrive at home," Cameron said.

Morris, the founder of global waste company Rubicon,leaned into his lack of political experience while addressing the workforce shortage. He's since sold the company while working on other Kentucky-based conglomerates like Morris Industries.

"I'm the only job creator that's on stage," Morris said.

Morris also distanced himself from establishment political ties.

"I don't owe anybody anything. I'm standing here on my own two feet. I'm not standing here because Mitch McConnell's propping me up or PACs are propping me up or lobbyists are packing me up like Andy Barr," Morris said.

This was the first statewide U.S. Senate debate. The primary election is scheduled for May 19.

