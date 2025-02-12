KYTC addressing pothole problems in District 7

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Urging travelers to be on the lookout, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is answering calls about pothole issues in Fayette County.

With reports of potholes on the rise, KYTC's public information officer is delivering this message about various locations in District Seven:

"We just want to encourage the public to drive carefully and to be alert at all times," Natasha Lacy said.

Using this time in between inclement weather events, highway crews are addressing maintenance issues and pavement items are on the list.

"Pothole repairs, curb and shoulder repairs, those types of things that are done when there's not a storm," Lacy added.

There's a lot to address using cold mix for repairs during the winter. Pothole problems are connected to factors highlighted by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. They include excessive moisture below the pavement, the freezing-thawing cycle, and the amount of traffic, just to name a few.

"Also, the plowing and salting that occurs when we have the inclement weather events for snow and ice," Lacy said.

It's essential to know how to handle those conditions and in the aftermath, keeping an eye out for maintenance work, it begs the question about the biggest piece of advice this time of year as crews go to work.

"Always drive carefully without distractions, reduce speed," Lacy noted.

And, of course, as Lacy adds, be aware of your surroundings.

Drivers in Kentucky may report potholes for state routes to the following:

