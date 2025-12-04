KYTC addressing safety issues on Irvine Road in Powell County after fire department raises concerns

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is moving forward with plans to address a dangerous stretch of road in Powell County after local first responders raised safety concerns.

Lisa Johnson with the Clay City Fire Department brought attention to Kentucky Route 82, a section of Irvine Road she refers to as "Dead Man's Curve."

"It needs to be taken care of before someone's killed," Johnson said.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet heard Johnson's call for action and is now taking steps to improve the roadway. H.B. Elkins, spokesperson for KYTC District 10, said the department will examine multiple factors contributing to the safety issues.

"We'll examine the pavement, any drainage issues, any alignment issues," Elkins said.

The crash history on this stretch of road raised red flags for transportation officials. Data shows 9 crashes occurred in the past three years, with 7 happening on wet roadways. Six of those were single vehicle crashes. While no fatalities occurred, 10 people were injured on this stretch during that time period.

"That flagged something that we need to take a look at," Elkins said.

To address the safety concerns, KYTC plans to install a high friction surface on the entire stretch of Kentucky 82. Elkins described the special pavement as looking and feeling like sandpaper.

The high friction surface will extend "from the Estill County line extending north all the way to the Mountain Parkway in the Kentucky 15 intersection in Clay City," Elkins said.

This treatment is designed to improve vehicle traction, especially in wet conditions.

"It allows vehicles to grip the road surface easier and better especially when the surface is wet," Elkins said.

According to a recent Federal Highway Administration report, high friction surfaces reduce wet road crashes by 83% and total crashes by nearly 60%.

"It's a very effective pavement treatment," Elkins said.

The project timeline calls for bidding to begin in January. KYTC plans to examine bids and award a contract within a few weeks of the bidding process. The department hopes to complete the high friction surface work by next summer.

