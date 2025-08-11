Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KYTC appointments rescheduled at regional offices due to 'system outage'

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported that a system outage has affected regional offices and appointments have been canceled on until 12 p.m. on Monday.

KYTC Drive reported that affected appointment holders will be notified and appointments will be rescheduled.

