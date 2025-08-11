KYTC appointments rescheduled at regional offices due to 'system outage'

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported that a system outage has affected regional offices and appointments have been canceled on until 12 p.m. on Monday.
KYTC Drive reported that affected appointment holders will be notified and appointments will be rescheduled.
🚨 APPOINTMENT CANCELLATION 🚨— KYTC Drive (@drivekygov) August 11, 2025
A statewide network interruption with our license vendor’s system was identified, and all appointments at regional offices today will be rescheduled.
Appointment holders and walk in customers were given renewal forms, passes to return for… pic.twitter.com/9vryUwUi5K