KYTC warns drivers of winter weather potentially causing hazardous driving conditions

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning drivers of potentially hazardous driving conditions, including black ice, due to winter weather.

The transportation cabinet says that drivers should drive cautiously and plan for additional time to reach their destinations during their Tuesday morning commutes. The cabinet says that water left on roads can freeze and that frozen powerlines and trees could fall.

You can check road conditions on the KYTC traffic map here.

KYTC adds that the forecast is being closely monitored, and crews are patrolling and will treat roads as necessary.