Lady Veterans Connect shines a light on women veterans

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — There are over 295,000 veterans in the Commonwealth, with less than 10% being women. Organizations like Lady Veterans Connect are working to ensure these women veterans don't go unseen.

"Most of the time when you a veteran's event the focus seems to be on the men naturally, they are the majority of the veteran population," said Phyllis Abbott, the director of Lady Veterans Connect.

Abbott wants to change that narrative so women veterans receive proper recognition with some help from veterans.

"When you shine the light on women veterans. It helps them not feel invisible. It helps them be proud of their service and be able to wear shirts that say hey I am a veteran," said Adelaide Mattox, a veteran.

Lady Veterans Connect hosted an event Saturday highlighting over 77 years of women putting on the uniform.

"I enjoyed watching women being celebrated. My career throughout my life has been in the federal government. I have done a lot of Veteran Affairs. Very few women ever attend," said Holly Scoville.

One of the veterans who were celebrated was Holly's mother. An Air Force veteran Margaret June Cummins Hopkins, who passed away in April. Hopkins joined the Air Force in 1951, working in telecommunications.

She accomplished her dreams of travel and used her GI Bill to earn a college degree.

After her service, Hopkins received care from the VA. Her daughters spoke highly of the care she received.

"We grew up hearing about our mothers experience and kind of seeing her the only or very few that treated her at the VA. They treated her very special their," said Gale Williams, daughter of Margaret Hopkins.

Despite positive experiences, limitations still existed, including lack of women's care and mental health resources. However, women's veteran care is improving.

"It's changed from 1948 and is getting better and better. To the point that the VA has a special section for women," said Mattox.

Veterans Affairs projects that women veterans will make up 18% of all veterans by 2040, making them the fastest-growing group among veterans.

Just like those who served in the military, there are groups like Lady Veterans Connect ready to provide support.

"For them to know that we are there for them. Reach out and serve them," said Abbott.

This celebration goes beyond one day, recognizing a group of women who deserve recognition year-round.