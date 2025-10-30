Lake Cumberland State Resort Park to receive $7.4 million in upgrades

JAMESTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lake Cumberland State Resort Park will undergo major renovations starting in January 2026 as part of a $7.4 million upgrade designed to enhance visitor experiences and attract new travelers to Kentucky.

The comprehensive renovation plan includes accommodation improvements with upgrades to finishes and furniture in the main lodge, guest areas and all lodge guest rooms.

The conference center will receive updates to rooms, including improvements to finishes, lighting, audio and video systems. The state park will also undergo structural repairs.

The renovation will temporarily close all lodge rooms, the conference center, the main dining room, the bar and the indoor pool from January 2026 to fall 2026. The project is expected to be completed by late 2026.

Guests will still have access to cabin and campground rentals, hiking trails, a disc golf course, an outdoor pool and a launching ramp at the state dock during renovations.

The project is building on the New Kentucky Home initiative and receives funding from House Joint Resolution 56 and House Bill 6.