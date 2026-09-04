Lake Liberty drops further as dry weather continues to strain water supply

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Lake Liberty has lost ground in recent weeks as dry conditions and high water demand continue to challenge Casey County's primary water source.

In a Friday update, the City of Liberty said the lake is now approximately 16 feet below full pool, compared to about 15 feet below full pool two weeks ago.

City officials attributed the decline to a lack of recent rainfall and a stretch of hot weather that has increased water demand while limiting opportunities for the lake to recover.

The city said pumping operations continue 24 hours a day, adding roughly 800,000 gallons of water to the lake daily. However, residents are using an average of 1.3 million gallons of water each day, outpacing the amount being pumped into the reservoir.

Officials say the latest measurements highlight the continued need for water conservation efforts across the community.

The city is urging residents to limit water usage when possible, saying every gallon saved helps support the lake and the ongoing pumping operation as officials work to stabilize water levels.