Lakeside Live set to return after unexpected cancellation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A popular Lexington summer concert series is set to return after an unexpected cancellation announcement back in May.

Event organizers never released details as to why Lakeside Live was canceled on May 20, just 10 days after it started this summer.

Covering Kentucky Popular summer music series canceled suddenly Caleb Barnes

In an announcement Tuesday, organizers say the event will return to Lexington Green this Friday, July 12, from 7-10 p.m.

The Facebook post says, "Regrouped. Revived. Revitalized," and that The 15 Club, an organization known for its NIL partnership with the University of Kentucky Athletics, will sponsor the event.

The full lineup for the rest of the summer can be viewed below: