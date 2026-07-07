Lamborghini Financial Services sues London mayor over $60,044 debt on 2019 Lamborghini Urus

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lamborghini Financial Services, Inc. filed a lawsuit in Laurel County Circuit Court against London Mayor Randall Weddle seeking repossession of a 2019 Lamborghini Urus and judgment for $60,044.56 in unpaid debt.

The complaint, filed on July 6,, states that Lamborghini Financial Services holds a security interest in the vehicle — a 2019 Lamborghini Urus — under a Retail Installment Sale Contract.

According to the filing, Weddle defaulted on payments, causing the entire balance to become due. The lawsuit states the vehicle is being wrongfully detained by Weddle in contravention of the plaintiff's interest.

Lamborghini Financial Services is seeking immediate possession of the vehicle, a judgment against Weddle for $60,044.56 plus interest, court costs, and attorney's fees. The plaintiff also asks the court to retain jurisdiction to determine any remaining deficiency after the vehicle's disposition.