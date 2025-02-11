Landscape Workshop preparing to respond to winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One of the companies gearing up for winter weather is Landscape Workshop as preparations for a wintry mess continue.

"We're making sure all of our equipment is operational," Emily Cederquist, the Landscape Workshop General Manager said.

Ice melt and rock salt are key parts of the operation.

"That our inventory on salt and chemical is good. We carry enough salt and ice melt to get us through the winter so we're good on that."

Outreach, another component, is critical.

"We've been reaching out to customers that we provide snow services to, just to make sure it's okay for us to come out and pretreat," Cederquist added.

For crews doing that work, patience is crucial.

"Just having patience on the road because it's gonna take us a little longer to get around," Cederquist noted.

With six plow trucks and three sidewalk trucks, one thing Landscape Workshop wants to convey to employees as they roll in around midnight is the fact that they want them to get enough rest ahead of this winter weather event. That's to make sure they're ready to go as they work 12-hour shifts.

"We'll come in, work for 12 and then kind of regroup with the next crew," Cederquist said.

Thinking about her crew, Emily reflects on last month's winter storm.

"We were running back to back shifts so honestly, probably sleep was the biggest obstacle last time," Cederquist said.

If it gets worse than expected this time, Emily says Landscape Workshop has the ability to call on subcontractors for relief.

