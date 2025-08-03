Lane back open following crash at Man o' War and Harrodsburg Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an injury collision involving a motorcycle on Man o' War and Harrodsburg Road Sunday evening.

Lexington Police tell LEX 18 that police responded to an injury collision at Man o' War and Harrodsburg Road at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say two vehicles crashed at the intersection, one of which was a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other driver sustained no injuries, according to police.

No arrests or citations have been made.

The lane is back open to drivers.

We'll update you with more information as it becomes available.

