Lanes blocked on I-75 south at mile marker 101 due to injury collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks is reporting that southbound lanes on I-75 at the 101 mile marker are blocked due to an injury collision involving three vehicles on Monday.

Motorist should drive with caution in the area as authorities arrive on the scene.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.

