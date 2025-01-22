Lanes blocked on Versailles Road at Alexandria Drive due to water main repair

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks reported that both outbound lanes are blocked on Versailles Road at Alexandria Drive due to a water main repair on Wednesday morning.

As of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, traffic is being diverted to the inbound left turn lane.

Traffic Alert Due to Water Main Repair:

Versailles Rd at Alexandria Dr -

Both outbound lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted to the inbound left turn lane. One lane of Alexandria Dr is also blocked. pic.twitter.com/jD8MJtaD9y — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) January 22, 2025

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional traffic information as it becomes available.