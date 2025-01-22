Watch Now
Lanes blocked on Versailles Road at Alexandria Drive due to water main repair

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks reported that both outbound lanes are blocked on Versailles Road at Alexandria Drive due to a water main repair on Wednesday morning.

As of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, traffic is being diverted to the inbound left turn lane.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional traffic information as it becomes available.

