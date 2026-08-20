Lane's End Farm gears up for Breeders' Cup week with specialty tours through Horse Country

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lane's End Farm, on more than 2,000 acres in Versailles, is preparing for the Breeders' Cup World Championships, scheduled for Oct. 30 and 31 at Keeneland, with specialty tour options for visitors during race week.

The world-renowned farm, which draws more than 2,000 visitors per year through its partnership with Horse Country, will keep its regular 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. tour times in place while adding a Breeders' Cup focus.

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Ande Farish Day, who oversees farm tour and hospitality operations at Lane's End, said the specialty offerings will include unique experiences for guests.

"Our typical 10 and 11:30 a.m. tours will operate the same but with a focus on Breeders' Cup," Farish Day said. "Anytime that there's big races going on, we kind of cultivate the tour to complement that, so if any our stallions have any runners competing that weekend or if they won or raced in those races, we always like to highlight them."

Among those experiences are meet-and-greets with two of the farm's most celebrated residents.

"Flightline meet and greets, Zenyatta," Farish Day said.

Flightline is the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic winner. Zenyatta is the 2009 Breeders' Cup Classic champion. Shuttle tours at Lane's End typically give visitors a chance to see Zenyatta six days a week.

Farish Day said Zenyatta has a way of making every tour a success.

"I could give the worst tour, but if I show Zenyatta, everybody loves the tour, so she makes my job very easy," Farish Day said.

With the Breeders' Cup approaching, Farish Day said there is a growing sense of excitement around the farm and the event.

"There's so much going on in Lexington that time of year obviously with the fall meet (at Keeneland Oct. 2 through 24) just ending and then you go right into Breeders' Cup (Oct. 30 and 31)," Farish Day said.

"There's just something in the air and momentum around it as you lead up to Breeders' Cup," Farish Day said.