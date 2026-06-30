Large barn destroyed by fire on Paris Pike in Lexington, LFD reports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington Fire Department crews are responding to a fully involved barn fire Tuesday afternoon in the 5000 block of Paris Pike.

Officials reported that firefighters were dispatched at around 3:15 p.m. to the scene, where a large barn was fully engulfed. Windy conditions are driving the fire, LFD added.

Due to the extent of the fire, crews are operating in a defensive mode. The barn is reportedly a total loss.

Extra units were dispatched to help with water supply. Firefighters are focused on protecting nearby exposures, LFD reported.

This is a developing story and LEX News will have additional information as it becomes available.

