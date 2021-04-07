Watch
Lexington Police respond to call for shots fired

Alex Barber/LEX 18 Photojournalist
Posted at 5:57 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 06:21:51-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are on the scene after a call for shots fired in the northeast Lexington area.

Police were called to Dalton Court just after 5:00 Wednesday morning. That's not far from Augusta Drive.

Officials tell LEX 18 that one person has been taken to the hospital.

The coroner is on the scene and is joining police who are scouring the neighborhood: talking to neighbors and searching neighbors’ yards.

Dalton Ct. is a dead-end residential street. Residents have been peeking outside wondering if it’s safe to come out. Lexington Police say they do not have any suspect information yet.

LEX 18 News has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

