Large police presence reported at Quality Inn in Mercer County

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A large police presence has been reported at a Quality Inn in Mercer County.

Details are limited at this time, but a Facebook post from the Mercer County Emergency Management Agency says all residents of Garrard Street or Adams Lane have been told to shelter in place and avoid the area.

We're told authorities have notified parents of children who live in the area that school buses will not be operating out of an abundance of caution.

Emergency management officials say they also had the police go door to door to inform neighbors of the situation.

This is an active police investigation.