Last day Kentuckians can register to vote in 2022 general election

(LEX 18) — Kentuckians who want to vote in the November 8 general election must be registered to vote by October 11.

Eligible voters can register to vote in-person at a local election office, online, or by mail (postmarked by Oct. 11).

What are other key deadlines for the November 2022 election?

Absentee ballot deadlines:



Voting deadline:



Check your voter registration status in Kentucky by visiting govoteky.com and clicking on New/Update Registration" or "Review your Registration."

Kentuckians do not have to register before each election. Once you have registered to vote, you do not have to re-register for each election. Re-registration is necessary only if you have moved or legally changed your name.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.