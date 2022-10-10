Last day Kentuckians can register to vote in 2022 general election

(LEX 18) — Kentuckians who want to vote in the November 8 general election must be registered to vote by October 11.
Eligible voters can register to vote in-person at a local election office, online, or by mail (postmarked by Oct. 11).
What are other key deadlines for the November 2022 election?
Absentee ballot deadlines:
- Request ballot (received by): Oct 25
- Return ballot by mail (received by): Nov 8 by 6:00 p.m.
Voting deadline:
- Early voting (in-person absentee voting): Nov 3 - Nov 5
- In-person: Nov 8
Check your voter registration status in Kentucky by visiting govoteky.com and clicking on New/Update Registration" or "Review your Registration."
Kentuckians do not have to register before each election. Once you have registered to vote, you do not have to re-register for each election. Re-registration is necessary only if you have moved or legally changed your name.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.