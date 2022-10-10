Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Last day Kentuckians can register to vote in 2022 general election

Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote
Piper Blackburn/AP
Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote
Posted at 10:23 AM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 10:23:47-04

(LEX 18) — Kentuckians who want to vote in the November 8 general election must be registered to vote by October 11.

Eligible voters can register to vote in-person at a local election office, online, or by mail (postmarked by Oct. 11).

What are other key deadlines for the November 2022 election?

Absentee ballot deadlines:

Voting deadline:

Check your voter registration status in Kentucky by visiting govoteky.com and clicking on New/Update Registration" or "Review your Registration."

Kentuckians do not have to register before each election. Once you have registered to vote, you do not have to re-register for each election. Re-registration is necessary only if you have moved or legally changed your name.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Up Your Tailgate Game! Enter to Win a 65" TV!

Contests

Up Your Tailgate Game! Enter to Win a 65" TV!