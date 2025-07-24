Last weekend to enjoy Lexington Restaurant Week special menus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Restaurant Week is wrapping up this weekend, giving diners just a few more days to experience unique menu offerings at local restaurants across the city.

Now in its 13th year, the event celebrates independent and locally-owned restaurants throughout Lexington.

Cole's 735 Main is among the participating establishments, offering a special three-course menu for $45.

"We try to do a nice mix with Restaurant Week on some menu favorites mixed in with some new things to really try to give everybody a taste of what they can experience at Cole's or Epping's or, you know, any of the fabulous restaurants around town that are participating," said Cole Arimes.

Arimes, who serves as both owner and executive chef of Cole's 735 Main and Epping's on Eastside, says Restaurant Week provides a great opportunity for people who don't typically dine out during summer months or for those looking to discover new dining options.

A complete list of participating restaurants and their special menus can be found online at lexingtonrestaurantweek.com.