Late-night water rescue saves 3 men after boat capsizes near Wolf Creek Dam

(LEX 18) — Three men were rescued from frigid waters after their fishing boat capsized near Wolf Creek Dam in Russell County, according to a post from Russell County Search and Rescue.

The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. when the men's 16-foot John boat was pulled into turbulent water while the Corps of Engineers were generating at the dam. All three men were thrown into the cold water, the post states.

Officials credit the men's survival to their use of life jackets and the swift response from emergency personnel and nearby individuals.

The post says that the Corps of Engineers quickly halted generation operations to create safer conditions for the rescue effort.

Two men were taken to Russell County Hospital with mild hypothermia but were released shortly after treatment.

Following confirmation that all individuals were safe, emergency responders launched two marine units to recover the boat and belongings that were still in the river.

The successful rescue operation involved multiple agencies working together, including Russell County Dispatch, Russell County EMS, Russell County Sheriff's Office, and Russell County Emergency Management.