Latest Kentucky measles numbers show 53 cases, 7 hospitalizations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX News) — Kentucky health officials have confirmed 53 measles cases and seven hospitalizations statewide this year, according to the latest data released Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

No measles-related deaths have been reported.

The state dashboard shows the vast majority of cases, 51, involved people who were either unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown. One case was reported in a person who had received one dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, while another case involved someone who had received two or more doses.

Health officials reported seven patients have been hospitalized because of the disease this year, underscoring the potentially serious complications associated with measles. The highly contagious virus can lead to pneumonia, dehydration and, in rare cases, brain swelling.

Christian County has reported the highest number of cases in the state with 20. Trigg County has reported 10 cases, while Barren County and Washington County have each reported five. Jessamine County has reported four cases, Caldwell County and Owen County have each reported two, and Carroll, Todd and Trimble counties have each reported one case.

Cases have been reported across all age groups. State data shows 22 cases involved adults 18 and older, 20 involved children ages 5 to 17 and 11 involved children younger than 5.

The outbreak has largely occurred in recent months. According to state data, four cases had illness onset in January, nine in July, 33 in August and seven so far in September.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms can include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a distinctive rash.

Health officials continue to encourage Kentuckians to review their vaccination records and ensure they are protected against the disease. The MMR vaccine remains the most effective way to prevent measles and its complications.