Laurel and Pulaski County schools closed Monday after storms

(LEX 18) — Schools in Laurel and Pulaski counties will be closed Monday as communities recover from severe weekend storms.

Laurel County Public Schools has activated its Family Resource and Youth Service Centers to support affected students, with counseling staff available as needed, a post from the school system states.

In Pulaski County, utility companies are working to restore power throughout the area. Southern Middle School has regained electricity, while Kentucky Utilities expects Southern Elementary to be back online by Monday.

A post from Pulaski County Schools reads, "SKRECC and Kentucky Utilities are working diligently to get power restored and road crews are working with them to clear road access."

Pulaski officials are coordinating with the Kentucky Commissioner of Education regarding makeup days, potentially extending the school year into early June. The district hopes to resume classes by Tuesday.