Laurel Co. businesses taking precautions due to manhunt

LAUREL CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County community, as well as local businesses, have been heavily impacted by the shooting on Interstate 75 that occurred on Saturday.

The businesses that did choose to open on Monday were taking all precautions to protect their employees.

"Everybody is watching everybody, that's basically all we can do," says Tom Thompson with Parsley's Tire Service.

Thompson is the supervisor of the shop off US 25 in London, which is about nine miles from where the shooting took place.

"We just keep an eye out for everybody. I gave them the option that if you don't feel comfortable coming in, you don't have to. I understand."

The shop was closed Saturday afternoon, but Thompson is now taking all precautions to keep his employees safe, while also doing everything he can to help.

"If they need help with anything, I'll help them because these kids are not going to school. Somebody has to watch them and I know they have to work, so we help any way we can."

Despite concerns, the local restaurant, Compadre's, decided to stay open for the community and first responders.

"We try to take care of our local law enforcement and first responders the best we can, and I know a lot of local businesses are," says Owner Jesse McQueen.

McQueen and his wife have two kids, who they had to bring with them to work Monday.

"As a parent, it's really concerning that something like this could happen," says McQueen. "With the schools closing down and everything like that, we don't know if we will have school again tomorrow. You don't know what could happen."

On Monday, community members and local businesses are sticking together, paying attention to their surroundings, and watching out for one another.

"It's never going to go away until they get this guy," said McQueen.

