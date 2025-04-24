Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office asking for help locating family of woman found 'in poor medical condition'

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating the family of a woman who was reportedly found "in poor medical condition" on KY 1223 in southern Laurel County.

The sheriff's office says that the woman, 66-year-old Darlene Wagers, is being taken to the London St. Joseph hospital for evaluation and is asking anyone who might have any information on her or knows any of her possible family to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

Laurel County Sheriff's Office

The office can be contacted by calling 606-864-6600, messaging the Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, or by emailing g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov. The sheriff's office says that information will be confidential, and an investigation is ongoing.