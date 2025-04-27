Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office issue Golden Alert D for missing 27-year-old woman

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office has issued a Golden Alert D for a missing 27-year-old woman named Georgia Phillips.
Authorities say that Phillips has a personality disorder and was last seen on Sunday at around 10:30 a.m. off Sunnyside Drive near KY 1006. She is described as a white female who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, and is wearing a black shirt with leggings. She is also reportedly carrying a black purse with skulls and a black backpack with cherries.
The sheriff's office also says that Phillips has a purple cast on her right foot and has numerous tattoos.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or their 911 dispatch center at 606-878-7000. A message can also be sent to the sheriff's office Facebook page, or an email can be sent to g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov.