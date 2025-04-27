Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office issue Golden Alert D for missing 27-year-old woman

stock policecrash images for web (29).jpg
Laurel County Sheriff's Office
stock policecrash images for web (29).jpg
4-27-25 reported missing person -golden alert d-georgia phillips 1140--poster.jpg
Posted
and last updated

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office has issued a Golden Alert D for a missing 27-year-old woman named Georgia Phillips.

Authorities say that Phillips has a personality disorder and was last seen on Sunday at around 10:30 a.m. off Sunnyside Drive near KY 1006. She is described as a white female who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, and is wearing a black shirt with leggings. She is also reportedly carrying a black purse with skulls and a black backpack with cherries.

Screenshot_20250427_142740_Gallery.jpg

The sheriff's office also says that Phillips has a purple cast on her right foot and has numerous tattoos.

Screenshot_20250427_142813_Gallery.jpg

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or their 911 dispatch center at 606-878-7000. A message can also be sent to the sheriff's office Facebook page, or an email can be sent to g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18