Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office issue Golden Alert D for missing 27-year-old woman

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office has issued a Golden Alert D for a missing 27-year-old woman named Georgia Phillips.

Authorities say that Phillips has a personality disorder and was last seen on Sunday at around 10:30 a.m. off Sunnyside Drive near KY 1006. She is described as a white female who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, and is wearing a black shirt with leggings. She is also reportedly carrying a black purse with skulls and a black backpack with cherries.

Laurel County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office also says that Phillips has a purple cast on her right foot and has numerous tattoos.

Laurel County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or their 911 dispatch center at 606-878-7000. A message can also be sent to the sheriff's office Facebook page, or an email can be sent to g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov.

