Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office issues Golden Alert for missing man who requires medication

(LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office has issued a Golden Alert D for a missing 30-year-old man named Cody Taylor, last seen seven miles southwest of London.

The sheriff's office says that Taylor requires medication, which he has not taken since Saturday. He is described as a white male who is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and is said to be carrying a duffel bag.

WLEX

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or their 911 dispatch center at 606-878-7000. A message can also be sent to the sheriff's office Facebook page, or an email can be sent to g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov.