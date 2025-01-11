Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office reporting 'slick and hazardous' roads

LAUREL CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's office reported on Friday evening that all roads in the county are "extremely slick and hazardous."

According to a release from the office, heavy snow is falling, and driving should be limited to emergencies only, but if you must drive, exercise extreme caution.

The office says that state and county salt trucks are out.

The release adds that deputies have investigated 13 crashes since 10 a.m. on Friday. Sheriff John Root also reminds people to check on the elderly and neighbors. In addition, Root reminds everyone to care for pets during the cold temperatures.

