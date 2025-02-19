Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing 26-year-old woman

LAUREL CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 26-year-old woman named Ceanna Neiderman whose last known location was US 25 four and a half miles north of London.

The sheriff's office says Neiderman was last seen on Monday at midnight and describes her as a white female with brown eyes, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 105 pounds.

Laurel County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or the 911 dispatch center at 606-878-7000. You can also send a message to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook page or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov.