Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office seeking public's assistance in theft case

LAUREL CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating one suspect and identifying another involved in a theft case.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, the theft occurred at a business in southern Laurel County. One suspect has been identified as Victoria Farris, who has a felony theft warrant on file.

The sheriff's office is asking for assistance locating Farris and identifying the other suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 606-864-6600, message the office on Facebook, or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov. The release adds information will be strictly confidential.

