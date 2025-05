LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials in Laurel County are asking for helping in locating a missing 24-year-old.

Kaitlyn Roaden was last seen on May 25 on Old Way Road, four miles east of London. Roaden is 5'4', 115 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair that falls below her shoulders. She was last seen wearing a black romper.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.