Laurel County authorities searching for missing 56-year-old woman last seen Aug. 8

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office and the Laurel County Department of Emergency Management are searching for a missing 56-year-old woman who was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 8.

According to a press release, the public's last contact with 56-year-old Latesha Hatfield was made on Aug. 8 in southern Laurel County. Hatfield is described as a White female with brown hair. She is five foot, five inches tall, weighing 150 pounds.

Individuals with information on Hatfield's whereabouts are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600, or the Laurel County 911 Dispatch Center at (606) 878-7000. Tips can also be sent to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office through Facebook Messenger or by emailing g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.