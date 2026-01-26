Laurel County continues to treat, clear icy roads as temperatures drop

LONDON, Ky. (LEX18) — A relentless 24-hour freezing rain event has coated southern Kentucky in a dangerous sheet of ice, with London and surrounding areas experiencing icy conditions as temperatures continue to drop and snow begins to fall.

The ice accumulation on power lines has left more than 2,000 people without electricity across Laurel County, according to the U.S. outage map. Dozens of line workers are working around the clock to restore power.

London Mayor Randall Weddle declared a state of emergency for the city on Friday.

"They need to take it very seriously because you can look outside. There's ice that continues to form across the trees, across our power lines," Weddle said. "I know these guys, they work on these lines, are gonna do the best they can, but when you're talking widespread, you know, how long is it gonna take?"

Mayor Weddle is urging residents without secondary heat sources to seek shelter at warming stations before conditions worsen further.

Prior to the storm's arrival, city officials worked proactively to ensure the safety of vulnerable populations. The mayor and city crews successfully moved 85 unhoused individuals into warming shelters.

"We just didn't want people out in this, you know, freezing to death. So thankfully, we don't know of anybody that is on the streets," Weddle said. "The entire city crew, we got out, we scavenged for the last two days prior to this storm."

Snow plows continue clearing roads as snow accumulates on top of the existing ice layer. Drivers should avoid Hal Rogers Parkway and Interstate 75 between exits 38 and 41 due to hazardous ice conditions. Fallen trees pose additional risks to drivers and pedestrians.

Weddle says it's times like these to check on your neighbors and the elderly.

"We've seen Facebook posts, and somebody says that they need like a piece of hardware for propane, and people step up. Or people say that they need food and, you know, neighbors are helping one another, so it's been amazing," Weddle said. "And that's one reason I love living here, because when that call goes out, the people here do step up."

As overnight temperatures continue falling, officials stress the importance of taking immediate safety precautions. Residents should head to warming centers if power loss is anticipated, bring pets indoors, and avoid unnecessary travel.