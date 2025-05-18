Laurel County enters recovery phase following tornado, fire department says

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Fire Department announced Sunday that the community has entered the recovery phase following a tornado that struck the area.

Emergency response efforts have now shifted to damage assessment, clean-up planning, and long-term recovery support, a post from the department states.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials are set to arrive Monday to conduct an assessment of the damage. The department says the findings will determine next steps in the clean-up and recovery process.

Officials from the fire department urge residents to remain cautious around storm-damaged areas and avoid interfering with assessment and recovery operations.

For emergencies, residents should call 911. The Laurel County Emergency Operations Center can be reached at 606-862-7904 for non-emergency questions or additional information.