Laurel County family dealing with insurance nearly 4 weeks after EF-4 tornado

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A couple in London is dealing with insurance after surviving an EF-4 tornado May 16.

"I thought that was our last night alive," Josh York said.

Josh and Amy have lived in the same home for ten years on Boone Trail. It was part of the long path of destruction nearly four weeks ago.

"You couldn't see it coming...it literally at one time just started taking everything," Josh said.

It's giving Josh this perspective during the recovery process: "We didn't ask for this to happen, we didn't want this to happen, but it chose us so we got to deal with it," Josh noted.

Dealing with the damage, Josh is working with State Farm. The couple are assessing extensive damage to their roof and their garage was torn off among other issues.

"You can't open the windows," Josh noted.

The Yorks don't think it's safe to go back into their home considering the heating and cooling problems, broken glass, insulation issues and concerns about black mold.

They're trying to figure out where to go next after spending the past three weeks in a hotel.

"Before this, we looked to get old and die in the house, but we don't know," Josh noted.

Josh says he and his wife are concerned about dealing with thousands of dollars of debt. They're considering living in a camper in nearly Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park as they work out their insurance.